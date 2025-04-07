Westgold to process Crown Prince gold

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

New Murchison Gold (NMG) has finalised an ore purchase agreement for its Crown Prince deposit near Meekatharra, Western Australia.

NMG inked the agreement with Big Bell Gold Operations, a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Westgold Resources.

“We are pleased to have completed this milestone and for our ore purchase agreement with Westgold Resources to have come into effect,” NMG chief executive officer Alex Passmore said. “NMG is busily progressing the high-grade Crown Prince open pit gold project towards development.”

NMG is rapidly advancing the high-grade Crown Prince development, with an industrial yard and facility in Meekatharra to serve as an initial operational base.

Having received a native vegetation clearing permit, NMG is continuing grade control drilling and deep diamond drilling at Crown Prince.

The company has completed the development of dewatering bores, with tenders for operational contracts, including mining, crushing and dewatering, issued to the market. NMG is also in the process of appointing management and operational positions.

NMG entered into the ore purchase agreement with Westgold in December 2024, in a bid to boost production at Crown Prince.

Crown Prince ore will be processed at Westgold’s Bluebird processing plant following Westgold agreeing to purchase 30,000–50,000 tonnes of gold ore per month.

With NMG aiming to commence open pit mining at Crown Prince in the 2025–26 financial year (FY26), the agreement will have a similar start date.

The company foresees the greatest ore volumes to feed the Bluebird plant in the first two years of the agreement.

Crown Price is part of the larger Garden Gully gold project, which spans a 677km2 tenure package across the Abbotts Greenstone Belt.

