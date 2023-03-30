Westgold rings the Big Bell

Westgold Resources has provided new details on the resource drilling program to support the pre-feasibility study (PFS) expansion plans for its Big Bell mine in WA.

Key takeaways from the announcement include the project’s PFS contemplating options to access the deeper extensions of the Big Bell orebody without delaying productivity from the current sub-level cave operation.

In addition, there will be development of the PFS area through utilising the existing mining fleet and relevant infrastructure. This would provide an expansion path that would decrease the unit cost of mining and increase the overall grade through selective mining.

To establish this second production front, a change in methodology to long hole open stoping (LHOS) with fill is proposed for the expansion study area below the current sub-level cave operations (SLC) footprint.

Westgold said this would ensure greater grade selectivity is available to it and that the stress regime is able to be effectively managed.

“The LHOS operation will utilise the same mining fleet, existing decline, escape way, ventilation, power reticulation and pumping infrastructure established for the SLC above it,” the company said.

“The LHOS mine design proposes simple extensions to these networks into the LHOS mining zone.”

Westgold managing director Wayne Bramwell said the drilling at Big Bell is critical to expanding its key assets.

“These grades are nearly double the average production grade of Big Bell over its nearly three million ounces of production,” he said. “Astonishingly, this production has been at a rate in excess of 4000 ounces per vertical metre.

“Tantalisingly, the location of this drillhole 200m to the south of and below the lowest stoping horizon contemplated by the PFS points to significant potential mine life extensions beyond the current PFS limit.”

Westgold is on track to deliver the PFS to the next quarterly board review and drill hole 22BBDD0120A being a high priority resource definition target.