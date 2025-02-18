Westgold delivers millions in contracts

A recent sunrise at Westgold’s Bluebird operations. Image: Tony McDonough

Westgold Resources has awarded MLG Oz a key contract for the provision of bulk haulage services across its southern operations in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

The contract also includes an agreement to supply goods and/or services across the operations, with the total combined contract value having the potential to exceed $25 million in revenue per annum for MLG.

The contract encompasses the provision of bulk ore haulage services to transfer run of mine (ROM) ore from Westgold mines to its Higginsville and/or Lakewood processing facilities. MLG will also be responsible for the management and maintenance of ore stockpiles on the ROM pads.

“We are very pleased to further our relationship with Westgold, the combination of this work into our portfolio builds on the businesses’ shared philosophy of unlocking value through a strategic focus on efficiency, safety and scale,” MLG managing director Murray Leahy said.

“Our continued relationship is an endorsement of our team’s capabilities, and we look forward to continuing to support Westgold.”

The contracts are set to strengthen MLG’s presence in the Goldfields while reinforcing its reputation as a leading provider of integrated mining services, building on recent agreements with Northern Star Resources, Evolution Mining and Norton Gold Fields.

Westgold will be able to leverage MLG’s network in the Goldfields as it continues to grow and streamline its southern Goldfields operations.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.