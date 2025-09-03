Western Yilgarn unearths new gold targets in WA

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Western Yilgarn has expanded its gold portfolio in the Gascoyne region north of Perth.

Recent analysis of historic airborne magnetic survey (AMAG) data at the site near Benz Mining Corporation’s Glenburgh gold project – which hosts 16.3 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.0 gram per tonne (g/t) of gold for 510,000 ounces of contained gold – show large exploration upside.

The company has found over 207km2 of secured ground over a highly fertile craton margin, metamorphic belt terrane as well as seven structural or geophysical targets that have been defined as ones that could represent key controls on gold mineralisation.

The findings come after the company initially secured the gold project in May.

“We are extremely pleased to have secured the Gascoyne gold project, which offers outstanding potential to delineate gold resources comparable to those of Benz Mining Corp’s Glenburgh mineralised system – now extending over 50km in strike length,” Western Yilgarn non-executive director Pedro Kastellorizos said.

“Our tenements share the same host lithologies metamorphic rocks of the Dalgaringa Supersuite as the Glenburgh gold project, located immediately to the north.

“A high-level geophysical interpretation … has identified multiple new drill targets, including several previously unrecognised by Western Yilgarn. Importantly, extensive structural and magnetic trends have been outlined across the project area, all of which remain completely untested by drilling within the Dalgaringa Supersuite.”