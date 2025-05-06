Western Yilgarn expands gold portfolio

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Western Yilgarn has secured a new gold project within the Gascoyne region in Western Australia.

The project, which opens up exploration potential across 201km² of secured land, is located nearby Benz Mining Corporation’s Glenburgh gold project, which contains a resource of 16.3 million tonnes at one gram per tonne gold for 510,100 ounces of contained gold.

“We are extremely pleased to secure the Gascoyne gold project as it provides excellent potential to delineate gold resources similar to the Benz Mining Corp, Glenburgh mineralised gold system which now expands over 50km in length,” Western Yilgarn non-executive director Pedro Kastellorizos said.

The region’s geology is defined by a gneissic rock horizon approximately 100m thick.

Despite gold potential discovered in the region decades ago, the area remains mostly underexplored, presenting Western Yilgarn with a substantial opportunity to unlock gold mineralisation.

The Gascoyne gold project shares the same geological lithologies as those found at the Glenburgh project, which boast Dalgaringa Supersuite metamorphic rocks.

Exploration works have kicked off with a detailed geological and geophysical review now underway to define gold targets in preparation for ground exploration activities.

The Gascoyne project is situated on a tenement approximately 300km east of the coastal township of Carnarvon.

