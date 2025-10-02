Weir unleashes new Enduron line jaw crushers

ENDURON® EC series live shaft cone crushers are tough reliable simple-to operate and easy to maintain. Image: Weir

Weir has unveiled a new series of jaw crushers from its Enduron line, boasting added safety, performance and reliability.

The Enduron EC, EP and ET series feature a redesigned hydraulic power unit (HPU) which allows for push button control of close side setting (CSS) adjustments, therefore eliminating the need for manual intervention, which Weir said would significantly reduce safety risks for operators and maintenance teams.

At the same time, the new HPU also ensures consistent tensioning of the retraction springs, improving reliability and ease of use across the full wear range of the jaw.

The global product manager of crushers at Weir, Magnus Skorvald, emphasised customer feedback as integral when it came to shaping the new range, highlighting a customer-first approach and close collaboration to address pressing operational challenges.

“We’ve listened closely to our customers and designed this range to meet their evolving needs,” he said.

“From safety and sustainability, to ease of installation and maintenance; every feature is built to deliver real value on site.”

Looking closer, the EC series live-shaft cone crushers, according to Weir, are tough, reliable, simple to operate, and easy to maintain.

As for the EP series, featuring pedestal 9fixed-shaft cone crushers, the company said they deliver “highly efficient results” with a compact design and footprint.

The ET series jaw crushers on the other hand offer true push-button control for ease of use.

In an improvement to performance and a reduction in downtime, the entire range of the mentioned Enduron jaw crushers also includes ESCO Technologies’ wear parts, with the components rigorously tested and proven to extend wear life. Likewise, the optimised motor power and oil tank capacity reduce the HPU’s CO2 footprint.

The upgraded cone crushers also further benefit from ESCO’s wear liners, as well as a newly designed hydraulic and lubrication power unit (H/LPU).

Weir said that this compact, plug-and-play system reduces the environmental footprint and simplifies installation, making it ideal for sites looking to streamline setup and to minimise impact.

Additionally, the automation platform across all of the cone crusher models have been enhanced to ensure consistent and reliable crushing operations.

With IO-link digital sensors and Siemens PLC hardware, Weir said that customers can expect seamless integration, easier troubleshooting, and intuitive control through a new human-machine interface, which simplifies servicing and improves operational efficiency.

Weir said that with mining operations continuing to focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, its new Enduron crushers are designed to support the transition, while offering tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each site and application.