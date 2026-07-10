Weir has secured a contract to supply the crushing circuit for Brightstar Resources’ Laverton processing plant, supporting development of the Goldfields gold project in Western Australia.

The order, received in the first quarter of 2026, includes Weir’s recently upgraded ENDURON® ET series jaw crusher and ENDURON® EC series cone crusher. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

In addition to the crushing equipment, Weir will supply WARMAN® pumps and CAVEX® hydrocyclones for the project.

Working alongside GR Engineering Services, Weir contributed to the circuit design and will support the installation and commissioning of the 1.5 million tonne per year gold processing facility.

Brightstar is targeting first gold production from the Laverton Processing Plant by mid-2027.

Weir APAC equipment solutions general manager Jyotirmoy Roy said the upgraded ENDURON jaw and cone crushers represented the culmination of many years of development.

“Weir is focused on bringing new technologies and solutions to market that help miners overcome their most pressing challenges,” Roy said.

“Today, miners are taking a more holistic view of their operations; rather than looking at pieces of equipment in isolation.

“Weir has a vast service network to ensure we are close to our customers and support them, from commissioning to ramp-up through to becoming fully operational.”

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