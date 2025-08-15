Weir reinforces APAC customer focus with new minerals division appointment

Weir regional managing director for the minerals division in APAC Mick Henderson. Image: Weir

Weir is pleased to announce the appointment of Mick Henderson as the regional managing director for its minerals division in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, effective immediately.

Henderson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering results across eastern Australia and the Pacific Islands. His deep regional insight and customer-first mindset underscore Weir’s commitment to supporting mining and resources customers with innovative solutions, responsive service, and operational excellence.

Since joining Weir in 2017, Henderson has led teams across Queensland, Papua New Guinea, New South Wales, and the Pacific Islands. Most recently, as Weir director – eastern Australia, he focused on delivering value to mining and resource customers in the region through tailored service and support.

In his new role, Henderson will focus on expanding Weir’s regional presence, strengthening customer partnerships,

and ensuring consistent delivery of high-performance solutions across the full product portfolio.

“I am dedicated to driving Weir’s mission by working collaboratively to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions and superior service,” Henderson said.

“With our talented team, I am inspired to build on our strong foundation and reach new heights together.”