Weir partners with Viking Analytics to boost predictive maintenance in mining

Mining technology company Weir has entered into a strategic collaboration with Viking Analytics, a Swedish firm specialising in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven vibration analysis and condition monitoring.

The partnership will see Viking’s machine learning technology integrated into Weir’s NEXT intelligent solutions, the company’s digital platform designed to transform mineral processing through real-time data, predictive analytics and process optimisation.

By embedding Viking’s AI software, Weir aims to enhance its predictive maintenance capabilities, enabling customers to detect early signs of machine failure, minimise downtime and maximise production. The technology automatically identifies anomalies and provides intelligent diagnostics without requiring labelled data or manually set thresholds.

Ole Knudsen, Weir’s senior director for digital, said the agreement reflected the company’s focus on innovation and sustainability.

“Weir is committed to building a more sustainable future in mining through strategic partnerships with companies that share our vision. Viking’s customised AI software will be exclusively integrated into our NEXT intelligent solutions, delivering predictive analytics that enhance uptime and streamline maintenance for our customers,” Knudsen said.

Viking Analytics chief executive Dr Rajet Krishnan said combining Weir’s industry knowledge with Viking’s AI would create significant value for miners worldwide.

“We are proud to partner with Weir on this important step in their digital journey. Together, we will combine Weir’s deep domain expertise in mining with Viking’s AI-driven condition monitoring technology to unlock new value for Weir’s customers,” Krishnan said.

The collaboration underscores Weir’s push to digitalise mineral processing and help miners operate more efficiently and sustainably.

