Weir partners with MINEXXT to drive sustainable tailings solutions

Image: Weir

Weir has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with MINEXXT to strengthen its position in thickened and paste tailings solutions.

Under the agreement, Weir will integrate MINEXXT’s advanced thickening technology into its global tailings portfolio, aiming to deliver higher performance outcomes for miners seeking sustainable solutions in tailings management.

The partnership combines Weir’s international engineering and service capabilities with MINEXXT’s specialised feedwell and thickening technologies.

Both companies said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping mining operations transition to smarter and more sustainable practices.

Initial project activity has already commenced in Australia and Kazakhstan, with further opportunities expected to emerge as the partnership expands.

“The value of this cooperation agreement lies in having access to exceptional, world-class thickening technology,” Weir global tailing process director Erik Vlot said.

“Thickening will remain important as part of tailings flowsheets and the challenge around thickening of fines and ultra fines can be addressed with MINEXXT patented feedwell technology.”

MINEXXT managing director Mike Cook said the agreement highlighted the benefits of joining forces to advance innovation.

“I do think it’s important to highlight that collaborating allows innovative companies such as Weir and MINEXXT to access a broader, more knowledgeable resource pool,” Cook said.

“Utilising our extensive experience coupled with advanced technologies, enables us to offer clients a proven, and more practical solution for optimising their operations.”

The companies said the partnership will focus on providing miners with technologies that improve tailings storage, reduce environmental impact, and enhance operational efficiency.

As miners across the globe continue to seek ways to reduce their environmental footprint, the collaboration positions Weir and MINEXXT to play a leading role in the delivery of next-generation tailings solutions.