Weir opens $28m Port Hedland service centre

Weir’s new world class, state-of-the-art facility in Port Hedland. Image: Weir

Global mining technology leader Weir has officially opened its new Port Hedland service centre in Western Australia.

The new facility bolsters Weir’s national network of 16 service centres and will aim to support customers and their operations across the Pilbara region.

The centre is equipped to service Weir’s broader range of products and technologies, provide engineering and maintenance support as well as critical parts storage for faster service times for customers.

“The new centre at Port Hedland will support our key customers in the region, providing Weir’s best-in-class service and expertise,” Weir Minerals regional managing director Kristen Walsh said at the facility’s opening.

“The Australian $28 million facility demonstrates our commitment to sustainable mining and with further investment planned, we will continue to support our ambitious growth plans in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.”

This will include Fortescue and Thiess’ Iron Bridge project, which incorporates Weir transformational flow sheets – the world’s first dry comminution circuit without tumbling mills.

Port Hedland serves as a critical hub for the mining and resources industry in Australia, driving economic growth and success for the important iron ore region.

The new service centre will work to deliver innovative engineering solutions and expertise, enhancing operational efficiencies and advancing sustainable progress across the Pilbara’s dynamic mining landscape.

With best-in-class technology and support, the centre features facilities for Enduron high-pressure grinding rolls servicing, including tyre roller assembly and Linatex rubber lining services, helping customers to extend the life of their assets.

The next stage of development, set for 2025, will see an expansion of the team and specialisation in the repair and overhaul of various Weir processing equipment including Warman pumps, Cavex hydrocyclones and Isogate valves as well as Enduron crushers and screens.

Building on trust, collaboration and integrity, Weir said it is committed to delivering innovative solutions and working together with its customers to make mining more sustainable.

