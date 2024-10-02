Weir locks in deal with 100-year mine

The Weir WARMAN slurry pump. Image: Weir

The Weir Group, a global mining technology leader, has been awarded a £25m ($48.2 million) contract to provide sustainable solutions to the next phase of OCP Group’s Benguerir and Louta greenfield phosphate projects in Morocco.

The order, which includes the company’s WARMAN slurry pump and CAVEX hydrocyclone technology, will support the continued construction of the Louta project and the trebling of production from the Benguerir project.

Weir has previously provided similar separation and de-sliming solutions also based on its WARMAN and CAVEX technology.

The Benguerir expansion will start up following the initial phase of the project which has scheduled first production in 2024, with an estimated total mine life of more than 100 years.

“We are pleased to have secured this major contract. It represents a strong endorsement of our WARMAN and CAVEX ranges that provide energy efficient separation at scale to support our customer’s productivity and sustainability goals,” Weir chief executive officer Jon Stanton said.

“Along with our industry-leading solutions, we promise our customers world class service; our local team are delighted to continue to deliver for OCP as they commission the initial phase at Benguerir and look to expand these exciting projects.”

After commissioning of the equipment, aftermarket support will be provided via Weir technical experts from the company’s Moroccan service centre, which is located close to the projects.

Founded in 1871, The Weir Group is one of the world’s leading engineering businesses with a purpose to make its mining and infrastructure customers’ operations more sustainable and efficient.

Weir’s highly engineered technology aims to enable critical resources to be produced using less energy, water and waste while reducing customers’ total cost of ownership.

