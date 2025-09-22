Weir launches WARMAN SHW-XTR heavy-duty submersible slurry pump

Image: Weir

Mining tech company Weir has redesigned its market-leading heavy-duty submersible slurry pump to deliver reliable performance in the harshest slurry environments.

Weir has made several design improvements to address the operational challenges miners face in submersible pumping applications.

The WARMAN® SHW-XTR heavy-duty submersible slurry pump uses a larger shaft and heavy-duty bearings to keep everything stable, running smoothly and avoid motor failure from shaft deflection.

Weir has also raised the strainer off the ground and added protective legs to shield it from tools, debris and other job site hazards.

To prevent fluid entering the motor, Weir has developed a custom double mechanical seal with a pressure-balanced oil chamber that keeps water out and extends the life of the motor.

In line with Weir’s commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its products, the WARMAN® SHW-XTR pump uses a glycol-based cooling system that doesn’t waste water.

Its simplified design and standard materials reduce waste and the biodegradable oil in the seal helps protect the environment in case of a leak.

Weir global product manager, dewatering solutions, Ian Ross said the company had a strong starting point for its redesign.

“The legacy WARMAN® SHW pump has been a mainstay in demanding applications in mining operations all over the world. Its hydraulics are trusted throughout the industry, which is why we’ve preserved these design elements and focused on making improvements elsewhere,” Ross said.

“We wanted to make the pump easier to maintain, which is why the WARMAN® SHW-XTR pump has fewer components and a smarter design. This will ensure it is easier to maintain and will also reduce the need for a large parts inventory.

Ross said two of the key challenges across the mining industry today are longer lead times and higher costs, so it was important that these factors informed Weir’s design decisions.

“As a result, the WARMAN® SHW-XTR pump is a standardised product, meaning faster delivery and better availability of spare parts.”

AIMEX 2025 kicks off this week in Adelaide. Register for the free event here.