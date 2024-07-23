Weir launches new range

Image: Weir

Weir has launched the new ENDURON Orbital range of vibrating screens, engineered for sand and aggregate, construction, and small tonnage mining operations.

The screens feature an all-bolted construction, significantly improving reliability by eliminating welding in high-stress areas and removing the leading mode of failure in vibrating screens.

Locking bolts ensure structural integrity and durability, facilitating easy maintenance with quick replacement of individual components without the need for extensive downtime.

The ENDURON Orbital range is available in two screen types: the E series (elliptical motion horizontal screens) and the C series (circular motion inclined screens). Both screen types are designed with a commitment to innovation and quality.

“We at Weir are excited to bring this revolutionary new screening technology to the market,” Weir global product manager for vibrating screens Corné Kleyn said.

“The team has worked hard for the past two years to bring our customers a product that is reliable with the lowest total cost of ownership.

“Our first screen has been successfully installed and commissioned at a large global customer and we are gaining momentum with more units planned for both the European and North-America markets.”

The modular screen construction of the new range ensures that individual components can be easily replaced. Common interchangeable screen parts reduce inventory overflow and simplify maintenance.

A wide operating window provides flexibility to adjust screen settings in line with changing applications or feed conditions, without compromising the equipment’s structural integrity and minimising the risk of structural failure related to harmonic resonance.

All ENDURON products are fully supported by the Weir service network, offering service, support, and local expertise across the globe.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.