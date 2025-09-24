Weir accelerating with Fast2Mine acquisition

Image: dlu/stock.adobe.com

UK-based Weir Group will acquire mining management software developer Fast2Mine as part of a recently announced binding agreement.

The acquisition complements Weir’s existing suite of mine planning and control software, grouped under Weir’s Micromine business. The company said it further strengthens Weir’s strategy to provide leading digital solutions for open-pit and underground mining operations.

Founded in Brazil, Fast2Mine currently serves more than 80 mining operations across nine countries, including Australia. Its mining control system manages over 6000 assets and supports 20,000 daily users.

It hosts a wide range of digital mining services including optimised dynamic allocation for real-time fleet distribution, MineVERSE for mobile operational management, and Dynamic Pro for automated data collection.

Fast2Mine founder and chief executive officer Eder Griebeler said the deal with Weir will give its business greater access to even more markets.

“Our goal has always been to deliver simplicity, innovation and measurable results to mining operations,” he said.

“By joining Weir, we gain scale and global reach to accelerate digitalisation in mining, while preserving what makes us unique: technology created by miners for miners.”

Weir chief executive officer Jon Stanton was also pleased at the prospect of joining forces.

“The acquisition of Fast2Mine will accelerate our expansion into the South American mining software market, providing a strong and immediate presence in Brazil, home to some of the world’s largest mineral deposits,” he said.

“Fast2Mine is a highly complementary addition to our software portfolio, creating meaningful synergies with Micromine’s Alastri and Pitram solutions.”