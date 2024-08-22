Water and electricity don’t mix – until they do

A VSD paired with a centrifugal pump allows the pump to adjust its speed smoothly. Image: Toshiba

Toshiba’s high voltage motors deliver efficiencies for companies looking to maximise investment across a range of pumping applications.

The consequences of mixing electricity and water are usually learnt in childhood.

But on a busy mine site, water is an essential resource, and the water used needs to be pushed around by an electrical source. And while the two don’t mix, they certainly work hand-in-hand to power mining operations.

Toshiba has proudly delivered a range of reliable high voltage motors and drives that can power water pumps across a range of applications.

Toshiba’s high voltage motors and drives can deliver a range of efficiencies for companies looking to maximise their investment across many different pumping applications.

Centrifugal pumps are one example.

These pumps could be called the workhorse of the pumping world and when coupled with a Toshiba high voltage motor and variable speed drive (VSD), they deliver exceptional benefits for a busy mine site.

A VSD allows the pump to adjust speed smoothly, whether it’s starting up or shutting down. Typically, quick stops cause water hammering, which can put a lot of mechanical stress on the pumps. But with a VSD, the ramp up and down is so smooth that this doesn’t happen, causing less wear on the pumping mechanism.

Coupling a VSD with Toshiba motors for pumping applications also helps to improve the motor’s power factor.

A good example of this is slurry pumping. A mine site’s economics depend on the efficient movement of slurry and its water removal. A HV motor, VSD and slurry pump combination ensures that the operation continues safely and smoothly.

It helps to ensure that less energy is drawn and wasted, and the energy that is used is utilised far more effectively. The pump itself receives less unwanted stress, while reducing wear.

When multiplied over an entire mine site, this can translate to significant savings on a business’ energy bill.

The use of a Toshiba electric motor and drive can also create efficiencies in project delivery.

Mine sites are typically located in remote areas, and the ore produced there is required to travel long distances to reach its next destination. Faced with hilly, undulating terrain to navigate, installing an overland conveyor to transport the ore isn’t always the most effective solution.

Conveyors split the land in two, requiring a new underpass or overpass to be built. They generate high levels of noise and are extremely visible – two areas which aren’t generally favoured by those living around the mine.

This is where Toshiba motors and VSDs support the delivery of another solution.

Laying a transport pipeline is generally a faster, more effective option to quickly transport slurry or tailings from the mine site and onwards. Pipes are easier to lay down, they don’t produce any noise, and the visual impact is far less.

These pipes are powered by large pumps, which in turn are powered by HV motors. And when coupled with a VSD solution, they ensure smoother operation, reduced downtime, and improved efficiencies across the board.

So, when looking to “mix” water and electricity, it’s critical that the right equipment is used; equipment that’s provided by a team that can deliver the full package, from design and simulation, to manufacturing, delivery, and commissioning.

Toshiba provides reliable HV motor and VSD solutions that are trusted Australia-wide to deliver results, in even the most challenging environments, without compromising safety.

This feature appeared in the August 2024 issue of Australian Mining.