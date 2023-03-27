WA’s investment reputation gets a boost

The Western Australian Government has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA (CCIWA) to launch a new online platform that promotes investment-ready projects in the state.

Named WA Investments, the platform has launched with over 35 investment-ready projects with a combined value of approximately $6 billion.

The platform aims to provide global audiences with easy access to the investment opportunities in the state.

“Through the establishment of Invest and Trade Western Australia in 2019, the Government has taken a very proactive approach to attracting investment and promoting trade opportunities in our state,” WA Development, Jobs and Trade Minister Roger Cook said.

“WA Investments will complement the work of Invest and Trade Western Australia, which includes an extensive network of global offices, to further promote and highlight investment-ready projects aligned to the state’s priority sectors.”

The platform highlights the state’s strengths as an investment destination, including its resources, advanced industries, consumer economy and state finances.

“We know how important international investment is to Western Australia’s ongoing prosperity. It creates and sustains new jobs and drives economic growth and diversification,” Cook said.

“Launching an online platform like WA Investments is not possible without industry engagement. We look forward to continuing to partner with CCIWA to promote investment opportunities from across the state.”

CCIWA chief executive officer Chris Rodwell said WA was in the box seat to draw in capital from around the world.

“We want to ensure our state is on the front foot to strengthen and diversify its economy, whether it’s in critical minerals, hydrogen, advanced manufacturing, life sciences or some other emerging industry,” he said.

“WA Investments brings to life some of the opportunities we can shop around the world, whether that’s in places where there are recent or continuing trade negotiations such as India, the EU and the UK, in near markets across Asia, or with our long-term strategic partner, the US.

“Importantly, this puts us at the front of the pack of Australian states in marketing investment opportunities to the world.”