Wahoo: The mining industry’s storytellers

Wahoo Marketing was recently engaged by a Queensland Mine to drive a strategic corporate advocacy campaign. Image: Wahoo Marketing

Wahoo Marketing has elevated its mining marketing and communication services through a key merger.

The Australian mining industry has faced a range of recruitment challenges in recent years.

From an ageing workforce and decreasing graduate numbers to issues of public perception, the sector is working hard to attract and retain the next generation of talent.

This is especially pressing when the industry is central to the global energy transition.

Enter Wahoo Marketing.

Based in Brisbane, Wahoo has delivered end-to-end marketing and communication services tailored to the mining industry for 15 years.

These include brand strategy, creative development, video and photography production, employer branding and recruitment campaigns and stakeholder engagement, as well as internal communications and digital and social media campaigns.

“What began as a small, nimble team working with regional businesses quickly evolved into a nationally recognised specialist agency for the mining and resources sector,” Wahoo Marketing group account director Janine Paynter told Australian Mining.

“Our strength has always been in deeply understanding the environments we work in, from remote mine sites to boardroom presentations, and crafting campaigns that are practical, emotive and effective.”

In its Prime

To further bolster its capabilities, Wahoo has entered into a strategic ownership restructure with COG Advertising and Prime Creative Media.

The merger will allow Wahoo to further expand its capability and national footprint by unlocking new client opportunities through Prime Creative Media’s industry-leading media platforms, including Australian Mining, and premier events such as the upcoming Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX).

“COG Advertising brings a national creative and digital network, and Prime Creative Media is Australia’s leading B2B (business to business) publisher with deep reach across mining, infrastructure, logistics and engineering sectors,” Paynter said.

“By joining forces, we’re able to offer an integrated service model that combines strategy, creative, production, media and events, and exhibitions under one roof, giving our clients unmatched access to industry-leading expertise, platforms and tools.

“At the same time, we retain the agility and deep mining expertise that Wahoo is known for. It’s the best of both worlds – more horsepower, without compromising the specialist attention our clients value.”

COG and Wahoo managing director David Dodd shed light on the merger’s significance.

“Bringing Wahoo into our agency network isn’t just about expanding our toolkit – it’s about deepening our impact,” Dodd said.

“This new network allows us to elevate campaigns like never before. Whether it’s a regional workforce initiative, a corporate advocacy issue or global ESG (environment, social and governance) reporting, we’re equipped to deliver excellence at every touchpoint across every conceivable comms channel.”

As the mining sector faces challenges around workforce recruitment and retention, environmental impact, and social licence to operate, communicating its vital role in society has never been more important.

Wahoo is helping the mining industry change its narrative by telling authentic stories, changing perceptions and attracting the next generation of talent.

“The mining and resources sector is filled with passionate, smart, hardworking people, and it plays a vital role in the prosperity and progress of Australia,” Paynter said.

“We see it as our job to help them tell that story with clarity, creativity and confidence.”

Bridging the gap

Coinciding with Wahoo’s strategic ownership restructure is the release of its whitepaper, ‘Mine the Gap: How to Reverse the Talent Deficit in Australian Mining’, a practical guide to one of the biggest issues facing the industry.

The paper offers a data-driven look at Australia’s mining skills shortage, exploring what today’s jobseekers want and how the industry can better align with those expectations.

It presents practical strategies for reframing mining’s image, engaging younger demographics, and improving recruitment across key channels, supported by insights and real-world case studies from Australian mining companies.

“The Australian mining sector’s severe skills shortage is neither a new nor unrecognised problem, but how do we address it? A key barrier to attracting new talent lies in perception,” Paynter said.

“This paper presents a practical roadmap for rebranding mining, reshaping recruitment messaging, and reaching new talent pools.”

Whether you’re a hiring manager, brand strategist, or HR leader in mining, it will help you rethink how your company engages prospective talent – and how the sector as a whole can reclaim its relevance and attract the workforce it needs.”

Levelling up industry

The ‘Mine the Gap’ industry paper also recommends that mining companies invest in modern marketing to reframe industry perceptions and recruit talent.

Some of the ways companies can elevate their brand perception include authentic video content, testimonials, social media, and virtual site tours.

This is where Wahoo plays an important role – a company that prides itself on being the mining industry’s storytellers.

“Our edge is industry specialisation and executional excellence,” Paynter said.

“We understand the operational context of mining – how decisions are made, the challenges of remote workforces, safety imperatives, and the need for communications that cut through without compromising compliance.

“We combine that knowledge with high-end creative capabilities and a very hands-on approach. We’re not a generalist agency dabbling in mining; we live and breathe it. That focus means our campaigns are more relevant, more authentic, and ultimately more effective.”

Wahoo works closely with a company’s human resources, corporate affairs, operations and health, safety and community teams to solve real challenges around recruitment, safety and community engagement. This was illustrated when the company worked with a major coal company in Queensland.

“In 2024, one of the most urgent challenges we faced came in the form of a little-known clause buried deep within state legislation,” Paynter said.

“Without consultation and with no public scrutiny, the Queensland Government moved to mandate the closure of a mine camp, forcing the relocation of hundreds of mine workers to a town 40 minutes away. The decision had the potential to disrupt lives, fracture families, and threaten the stability of 800 jobs.

“Our client quickly recognised the significance of the issue, not just for the site, but for the future of workforce choice and fair treatment across the Queensland mining sector.”

Wahoo was engaged to drive strategic advocacy, communication and public engagement, all in hopes of overturning the State Government’s decision, hold policymakers accountable, and protect workers’ rights to choose how and where they live.

The company facilitated a multi-channel advocacy campaign utilising different forms of media to spread coverage.

Wahoo created a purpose-built campaign website, a digital petition, and a platform for workers and families to share their stories. It also drove awareness in key electorates and regional communities through an advertising campaign spanning TV, radio, press, outdoor and social media.

When the 2024 Queensland election came around, voters, candidates and others impacted by the legislation were encouraged to speak out, while Wahoo’s branding and messaging united the voices of multiple industry stakeholders to call for fairness and transparency.

The campaign proved to be a resounding success, with the new Queensland Government announcing the mine camp would be preserved for the mine’s operational life, and any partial relocation would be delayed until December 2025 at the earliest.

“It was a significant win, not only for the 800 workers who retained their right to live on-site, but for the principle of fair, consultative policymaking in the resources sector,” Paynter said.

“This project represents what we do best at Wahoo: helping our clients navigate high-stakes, high-impact issues with clarity, confidence and purpose.”

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.