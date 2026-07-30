WA1 Resources has moved a step closer to feasibility at its Luni niobium project in Western Australia, supported by new high-grade intersections of rare earths.

Recent infill drilling in the eastern zone of the Luni project has delivered more high-grade niobium intersections, including 7.3m at 2.9 per cent niobium pentoxide, 13m at 3.2 per cent niobium pentoxide and 21.4m at 7.4 per cent niobium pentoxide.

These results increase resource definition of the project’s focus area for potential early years of mining and coincide with results described as “excellent” that were recently returned from beneficiation testing.

“Field data collection supporting the pre-feasibility study is now complete,” WA1’s managing director Paul Savich said in a statement.

“Current site activities are focused on advancing technical workstreams that will strengthen the project’s foundation for definitive level studies and future development.”

The company has completed 90,000 metres of drilling at Luni since discovery, with diamond drilling continuing to support resource definition and metallurgical testwork.