WA welcomes Liebherr autonomy

Supplied: Liebherr.

Liebherr has deployed a fleet of four T 264 to a mine site in Western Australia to commence onsite system validation.

The trucks have already completed internal validation at Liebherr’s Mining Technology Development Centre in the US.

“After significant research, development, and program planning, Liebherr is excited to announce the commencement of onsite Autonomous Haulage Solution (AHS) validation as we move to deploy the next generation of autonomy technology for mining equipment,” Liebherr Mining divisional general manager Scott Bellamy said.

“This deployment not only represents Liebherr Mining’s market introduction of the AHS, but also highlights Liebherr’s continued expansion as a technology solution provider for the mining industry.”

Liebherr has expanded its autonomy project team to provide onsite support for the full duration of validation at the site.

“Along with the first deployment of the autonomy solution, Liebherr has expanded its autonomy project team to include onsite support for the duration of the AHS validation program,” Bellamy said.

“However, our focus is to ensure the organisation can support in the future not only this exciting project, but also future AHS deployments across multiple customers and regions.”

Liebherr is working toward supplying customers with scalable options for autonomy, including haul trucks and fleet management systems.