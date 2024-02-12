WA welcomes International Graphite milestone

Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has celebrated International Graphite successfully commissioning its new graphite micronising plant in Collie.

It was announced yesterday that the qualification-scale microniser will have a 200-tonne-per-annum (tpa) capacity, making it the largest qualification-scale microniser in Australia.

The new plant will be the predecessor to a 4000tpa commercial micronising facility International Graphite expects to have operating at Collie within the next 18 months.

The WA Government said that enquiries have already been received from potential customers around the world that are seeking micronised graphite for industrial and battery applications.

Micronised graphite is the first stage in producing battery anode material for battery-powered technologies used for electric vehicles and green energy storage.

“Congratulations to International Graphite on this important next step,” WA Premier Roger Cook said.

“It’s great to see how funding through the State Government’s Collie Futures Fund is encouraging businesses like International Graphite to choose Collie as a base.”

The project is supported by the Collie Futures Fund, which is a $20 million initiative taking place over five years to drive economic diversity and job creation in the Collie region.

The WA Government has invested more than $660 million to deliver a Just Transition for Collie. The Just Transition framework focuses on supporting workers, industries and communities in the shift from carbon-intensive industries.

“As part of a Just Transition, my government is committed to working with the community and industry to set up Collie for a strong future and create quality local jobs across a range of industries,” Cook said.

International Graphite has plans to establish a fully integrated mine-to-market graphite operation in WA through a graphite mine and concentrate production facility at Springdale and battery anode facilities in Collie.

