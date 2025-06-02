WA to review Native Title and Aboriginal cultural heritage processes

Image: Millenius/shutterstock.com

The Western Australian Government and the National Native Title Tribunal will assess the Native Title and Aboriginal cultural heritage processes in the state’s mining industry.

Commencing in June, the targeted review will take over a four-month period. It will comprise on-Country meetings, targeted roundtables and workshops.

The review will identify pathways to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and equity of WA’s current Native Title and Aboriginal cultural heritage processes by analysing the interaction of consultation processes under current legislation, the capacity of relevant stakeholders to participate in these processes, and how these procedures deliver social, economic and community benefits.

“Native Title is a major feature of the social, cultural and economic landscape in Western Australia, with more than 90 per cent of the state subject to a Native Title outcome,” WA Premier Roger Cook said.

“This targeted review is a timely and important opportunity to strengthen the way we manage Aboriginal cultural heritage in WA and find better ways to navigate statutory consultation processes in the mining and exploration sector, under the current legislative frameworks.

“My government is committed to working with Traditional Owners and industry stakeholders to ensure these processes are effective, equitable and support long-term partnerships.”

The review will also determine how the current Native Title and Aboriginal cultural heritage processes contribute to WA’s commitments under the National Agreement on Closing the Gap. Legislative amendments will not be considered under the review.

“The National Native Title Tribunal looks forward to supporting the Western Australian Government to undertake focused and meaningful consultations with Traditional Owners and industry stakeholders to better understand how consultation processes can be improved upon to support Native Title parties to protect, preserve and manage their cultural heritage,” National Native Title Tribunal president Kevin Smith said.

Association of Mining and Exploration Companies chief executive officer Warren Pearce welcomed the review, with the body and its members to “work constructively with the review to try and achieve change that can benefit all parties”.

The final report is expected to be given to the WA Government by the end of 2025.

The announcement of the targeted review follows the five-year anniversary of the Juukan Gorge incident, which was the catalyst for major miners operating in Australia working to improve their relationships with Traditional Owners.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.