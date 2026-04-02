WA strengthens fuel supply transparency to boost mining productivity

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The Western Australian Government is taking steps to ensure mining operations remain productive and resilient by increasing transparency across the state’s fuel supply chain.

Through closer collaboration with industry, authorities are implementing measures to better manage fuel distribution and safeguard operations in regional areas.

WA Premier Roger Cook confirmed the State Government will seek an order from the Governor to utilise provisions under the Fuel, Energy and Power Resources Act, enabling authorities to require fuel suppliers to provide detailed operational data.

If approved, the declaration will allow regulations to come into effect immediately, granting the state powers to direct where fuel is distributed and ensure supply reaches priority regions.

The mining industry has backed the move, with the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) supporting greater transparency from fuel suppliers.

“AMEC has been calling for transparency from the fuel wholesalers and fully supports action taken by Premier Cook and [WA Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson],” AMEC chief executive officer Warren Pearce said.

The WA Government said the move forms part of a broader response to the evolving situation. Measures already introduced include a seven-point plan developed with industry, targeted fuel deliveries to regional areas, and the establishment of a Fuel Industry Operations Group led by Sanderson.

Additional steps have included appointing a State Controller to coordinate supply chain responses and forming an industry support working group, chaired by Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti, to support economic continuity.

The state has also contributed to the development of a national response, with a National Fuel Security Plan endorsed by National Cabinet this week.

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