WA scholarships to support mining mental health

The Western Australian Government has announced a suite of PhD scholarships aimed at supporting mental health in the mining industry.

The new Mental Awareness, Respect and Safety (MARS) program offers PhD scholarships hosted by the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA).

Students will receive a stipend support of up to $38,689 per year for up to three years of study, with the potential for extension.

Candidates will contribute to leading-edge research in Western Australia to improve the health, safety and well-being of workers in the mining industry.

The MARS Program PhD Scholars will have access to the MRIWA education program to further support their development as future thought leaders with the skills to tackle safety and wellbeing issues for mine site workers.

“The way we work is fundamentally changing and we need to better understand how we can prepare those in the mining industry for those changes,” WA Minister for Mines and Petroleum Bill Johnston said.

“Scholars of the Mental Awareness, Respect and Safety PhD Scholarships will play an important part in the research ecosystem we are developing in Western Australia.”

At least four MARS program PhD scholarships will be available to study at any university in Western Australia.

Scholarship recipients will also have the chance to participate in tailored training and professional development activities, including mentoring and networking opportunities with leading innovators operating in the minerals industry.

“They’ll be working on producing innovative solutions based on scientific perspectives to improve the health, safety and well-being of workers and others in the mining industry,” Johnston said.

“Increasing the number of MRIWA PhDs, will advance the understanding of health and well- being issues in the mining industry and provide a mechanism to monitor progress in these very important areas.”

Applications close on December 8.