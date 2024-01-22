WA Premier backs proposed Kwinana refinery

Nickel ore. Image: Adwo/stock.adobe.com

Cobalt Blue’s proposed cobalt-nickel refinery in Kwinana has received support from WA Premier Roger Cook.

The strategy behind the refinery is to process critical battery metals from third party feedstock and mixed hydroxide precipitate from the Broken Hill cobalt project.

Cobalt Blue will use the refinery to further produce cobalt and other metal intermediates from future cobalt in waste streams projects.

Cobalt Blue has received two bulk samples of third-party feedstock from the Broken Hill demonstration plant and is undertaking undergoing evaluation on the samples.

The feedstock test work has delivered up to 95–97 per cent metal recoveries and other positive results that de-risk major refinery cost assumptions.

Last week, WA Premier Roger Cook provided a letter of support for the project as the refinery is closely aligned with the state’s battery and critical minerals strategy.

“We are thrilled to receive this support for our cobalt-nickel refinery project from the Premier of Western Australia,” Cobalt Blue chief executive officer Joe Kaderavek said. “Having government support and strong testwork results de-risks the cobalt nickel refinery project.”

The support comes less than two weeks after Alcoa announced production at its alumina refinery in Kwinana would be fully curtailed this year.

