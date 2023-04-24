WA plans to minimise risk for Gold Corporation

The Western Australian Government has announced it will commission an independent options analysis for its Gold Corporation.

The Gold Corporation owns and operates the Perth Mint, which is the nation’s largest fully integrated, innovative precious metals enterprise, providing premium gold, silver and platinum products and services to global markets.

The Department of Treasury will engage a commercial advisor to consider the ways in which the state’s regulatory and financial risks regarding the Gold Corporation ownership can be managed.

The options analysis has been allocated $1 million to be conducted and will analyse how the Gold Corporation performs for its stakeholders, taking into account matters such as the gold industry, tourism providers and the WA community.

The options analysis would also evaluate the value Gold Corporation provides for the WA community and State Government, and if its ownership is in line with the State Government’s objectives.

The option analysis’ findings and recommendations will be considered by the State Government later in the year, after the conclusion of the external audit of Gold Corporation ordered by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) in August 2022.

Minister for Mines and Petroleum Bill Johnston said it is vital to ensure the ownership and operation of the gold corporation aligns with the best interests of the WA people.

“This options analysis will be informed by the findings of a strategic review already commenced by Gold Corporation to help guide the best way forward,” Johnston said.

“The process will build on the significant work underway at Gold Corporation to consolidate its core business and strengthen its compliance with the laws and regulations that govern its operations.

“Today’s announcement is about ensuring value for the benefit of the WA community and the State Government, while assessing the role Gold Corporation fulfills for its many stakeholders, including Australia’s world-leading gold mining sector.”