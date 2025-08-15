WA Mining secures top-tier partnership

The WA Mining Conference returns to Perth in October. Image: Prime Creative Media

The WA Mining Conference and Exhibition (WA Mining) is strengthening its position as the go-to industry event in Western Australia with backing from the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC).

With AMEC now partnering with the 2025 event, WA Mining is poised to deliver even greater value to the sector by aligning with a nationally recognised industry voice that represents hundreds of explorers, miners, and service companies across Australia.

With just two months to go, momentum is building for WA Mining 2025, returning this October to transform the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre into a powerhouse of innovation, industry insight, and future-focused discussion.

As WA Mining continues to grow as a platform for collaboration and progress, the event is proud to welcome AMEC as an official association partner, whose mission aligns closely with the event’s commitment to supporting all corners of the mining sector.

Representing explorers, emerging miners, and producers, AMEC plays a critical role in advocating for its members, ensuring their voices are heard by government, their interests are protected, and their contributions to the industry are recognised and respected by the broader community.

AMEC chief executive officer, Warren Pearce, said the association is excited to partner with WA Mining Conference & Exhibition for its event this year.

“There’s no doubting it’s a key event for the industry in Western Australia,” Pearce said. “With so much happening in WA resources at the moment, the event is a real opportunity for industry to come together to not only discuss the challenges ahead but celebrate the incredible work that is happening on the ground.”

After a sold-out event in 2024, WA Mining has cemented its reputation as a must-attend gathering for the state’s mining sector, bringing together decision makers, technical experts, and cutting-edge solution providers from across the state and beyond.

This year’s edition is set to be even more impactful, featuring the return of the two-day paid conference program, running alongside a dynamic exhibition floor. Attendees can expect a packed schedule of thought leadership sessions, deep-dive discussions, and opportunities to engage directly with the technologies and trends shaping the future of mining.

AMEC’s involvement further strengthens WA Mining’s role as a unifying force for the future of mining in Western Australia.

Prime Creative Media’s marketing manager – mining events, Rebecca Todesco, said the partnership reflects the event’s growing relevance and influence in the mining calendar.

“Having AMEC on board is a strong endorsement of WA Mining’s role in connecting the industry, shaping the future of mining in WA, and providing a platform for collaboration between government, operators, and suppliers,” Todesco said.

“This partnership enhances our ability to deliver a truly representative and impactful event, grounded in the issues and opportunities facing the sector right now.”

The Western Australia Mining Conference and Exhibition returns to the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre this October. Register now to secure your tickets before it’s too late: waminingexpo.com.au/getinvolved/