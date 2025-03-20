WA Mining Conference returns in 2025

Image: Prime Creative Media

Australia’s leading mining technology event is returning to Western Australia in 2025, taking place at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre in October.

Uniting cutting-edge innovation and operational and executional excellence, WA Mining Conference and Exhibition (WA Mining) is Australia’s foremost event showcasing the technology solutions powering the mining industry’s digital evolution.

Running alongside this year’s expansive exhibition, the highly anticipated paid conference will once again comprise the sector’s experts exploring ongoing sector-wide challenges and presenting case studies on the pressing matters making waves across the nation.

Riding the technological wave, Prime Creative Media mining events marketing manager, Rebecca Todesco, said the team is excited to build on the success of last year’s show.

“Our 2024 event experienced its highest attendance on record and of the more than 3,000 attendees, 48 per cent were decision-makers with purchasing authority,” Todesco said.

“This has renewed our determination to deliver an even better event in 2025, where buyers, sellers and suppliers can connect and do business.”

Major players are acting fast to lock in their position in the digital revolution. Industry giants, including Komatsu, Blackwoods, Denver Technology, Martin Engineering, Pinnacle Hire, VIPER Metrics, and more have already secured their place for 2025.

WA has long been the epicentre of Australia’s mining industry and, in recent years, has emerged as a pioneer in the technological space. Todesco said that an overwhelming majority of visitors in 2024 – 92 per cent to be exact – were from WA, cementing the state’s importance to the sector.

“WA continues to be a critical piece of the mining puzzle and by bringing the industry to WA, we’re bridging the gap between the Australia’s mining powerhouse and east coast businesses,” she said.

WA Mining will take place on October 8–9 at Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre. To find out more, visit waminingexpo.com.au/getinvolved