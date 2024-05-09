WA mining approvals policy takes next step

Image: yurolaitsalbert/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has revealed the newest component of the Fast-Tracking Mining Approvals Strategy, a policy aimed at streamlining regulatory approvals for mining projects.

The Fast-Tracking Mining Approvals Strategy is in year three of its four-year implementation. The $27.4 million strategy was first introduced in 2022 to transform resource projects regulation under the Mining Act 1978 through multiple work streams.

The latest component of the strategy involves the Eligible Mining Activity (EMA) regulations, which were established under the Mining Amendment Act 2022 and aim to increase the efficiency of applications by introducing a new form of authorisation for certain activities that involve minimal disturbance, pose a low risk to the environment and will not occur in sensitive environments.

The EMA regulations have now been released by DEMIRS for stakeholder consultation over an eight-week period.

“The Fast-Tracking Mining Approvals Strategy is a key component of the Western Australian Government’s election commitment to streamline project approvals,” WA Mines Minister David Michael said.

“The strategy is being implemented in multiple work streams and programs in order to reduce assessment timeframes and aims to drive the state’s key economic activities.

“The EMA framework will shorten approval timeframes for certain low-impact activities without compromising environmental outcomes and I look forward to progressing with its implementation.”

Under the EMA framework, tenement holders can lodge a notice with the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) to say they’ll be undertaking select certain minimal ground disturbance activities, known as eligible mining activities. Successfully lodged EMA notices will provide tenement holders with an alternative form of authorisation to carry out the activities.

The draft EMA regulations outline the criteria for what activities require an EMA notice and the standard conditions that will apply to them. The regulations were prepared following the release of the EMA framework discussion paper and feedback from the resources industry.

“We will continue to work closely with industry to ensure approval times can be fast-tracked without compromising Western Australia’s high standard of environmental regulation,” DEMIRS resource and environmental compliance division’s executive director Tyler Sujdovic said.

“Stakeholder input is key to ensuring the framework meets the needs of our stakeholders and mitigating any environmental risk when these regulations come into effect. We appreciate everyone who has been invested in the consultation process to date.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.