WA miners back future skills development

Image: King Ropes Access/shutterstock.com

Some of Australia’s biggest miners have backed a state-wide digital education program that is building skills in coding, robotics, and automation among school and pre-primary aged children.

BHP, Rio Tinto, Woodside Energy, Chevron and CITIC Pacific Mining have collectively pledged $815,000 to the Digital Technologies Program (DigiTech), which was first launched at a small number of Pilbara schools in 2020.

DigiTech was developed by the Chamber of Minerals and Energy WA and originally focused on remote and regional communities. It now reaches more than 6000 students across 165 schools, including some in metropolitan Perth.

The renewed funding commitment will deliver classroom-ready digital technologies equipment for an additional 160 schools, including all Pilbara schools. It will also increase the availability of coaching and mentoring services for teachers in remote areas.

Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive and CME president Simon Trott said the program was building vital skills for Australia’s future.

“CME’s DigiTech program is equipping students with the essential skills needed for the future – not just for mining and energy jobs, but roles across all industries,” he said. “Rio Tinto looks forward to continuing to support the innovators and problem-solvers of the next generation of workers through this program.”

BHP’s manager of community WA Rachel Donkin said the DigiTech school-based program was aligned with BHP’s community focus of strengthening outcomes in the Pilbara.

“We work with a range of organisations and programs to help ensure young people are equipped with the knowledge, skills and pathways they need to thrive,” she said.

“In an evolving digital world, confidence with these technologies can unlock opportunities for employment, training and further education.”