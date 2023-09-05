WA looks to greener future with Indonesia

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook addressed the WA-Indonesia Energy Forum in Jakarta yesterday while on the Invest and Trade WA Indonesia Connect Roadshow.

The forum brings together WA energy delegates and Indonesian stakeholders to discuss each market’s capabilities in new and renewable energies and critical minerals.

“The WA-Indonesia Energy Forum presents an invaluable opportunity to discuss face-to-face the decarbonisation of both our local and global economies,” Cook said.

“Both regions are in an enviable position for energy with Indonesia – the world’s largest nickel mining and refining centre – and WA, the world’s largest producer of lithium.”

Held in Jakarta, the WA-Indonesia Energy Forum is an opportunity for both regions to collaborate and support the future energy transition.

“I look forward to discussing further how we can seize upon these prospects for both regions,” Cook said.

Outcomes from yesterday’s forum include a commitment to ongoing engagement with Australia’s Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre, which will support future collaboration in battery and critical minerals supply chains.

It follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between WA and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce in February to support cooperation in developing a critical minerals supply chain and for WA to support Indonesia with its ambitions to be a global leader in electrical vehicle manufacturing.

“With WA’s critical minerals and rare earth resources, our state is attracting significant global interest from markets such as Indonesia to support their transition to renewable energy,” WA Minister for Energy Bill Johnston said.

“Through meetings with our Indonesian counterparts, we are exploring opportunities to grow participation in global battery and critical mineral supply chains and further strengthen value-adding and manufacturing industries.”