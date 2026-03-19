WA lifts road train limits to secure fuel for regional miners

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The Western Australian Government has moved to ease fuel supply pressures across the state’s regions, allowing road trains to carry heavier loads of petrol, diesel and fertiliser in a bid to support mining and regional communities.

Road trains – including 27.5m and 36.5m length road trains – will be permitted to transport up to an additional 10 tonnes per load into priority regions, including the Goldfields, South West, Great Southern and Wheatbelt.

The decision follows mounting concerns around fuel security linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted global supply chains and heightened volatility in fuel markets.

It also builds on issues previously flagged by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC), which warned that junior and mid-tier miners were feeling the strain of constrained fuel availability and rising costs, particularly in remote operations where diesel is critical for power generation and haulage.

Under the new arrangements, the state’s Fuel Industry Operations Group will work with industry and fuel suppliers to triage priority areas and coordinate deliveries. Main Roads WA will adjust permits on a case-by-case basis as required routes are identified, with the new conditions to be rolled out progressively.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the changes were a practical response to global uncertainty.

“In times of global uncertainty, it’s more important than ever for government to work with industry and the community on practical solutions,” Saffioti said.

“This is a significant decision, which will enable the delivery of more petrol, diesel, and fertiliser to regional Western Australians.”

The measures complement a recent Federal Government decision to relax minimum fuel stockholding obligations for companies that prioritise regional supply, aimed at accelerating the flow of fuel to areas most at risk of shortages.

For the mining sector, particularly smaller operators without long-term fuel contracts, the ability to move larger volumes per trip could help ease logistical bottlenecks and reduce the risk of operational disruptions.

WA Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the initiative forms part of the state’s broader seven-point plan to address fuel security.

“By helping bring critical fuel supplies to regional Western Australia, our government is already making considerable progress on its plan to address fuel security concerns,” Sanderson said.

As global uncertainty persists, the WA Government said it would continue working with industry to ensure fuel supplies remain reliable, particularly for the resources sector that underpins much of the state’s economy.

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