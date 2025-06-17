WA launches new roadmap for maritime decarbonisation

Image: Kalyakan/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government and Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) have unveiled the ‘Pilbara Clean Fuel Bunkering Hub’ strategic roadmap, positioning the region as a decarbonisation leader in the global maritime industry.

PPA is the world’s largest bulk export port authority, with over 750 million tonnes per year being shipped through its ports in the 2023–24 financial year (FY24).

The WA maritime sector is particularly crucial for exporting iron ore across the world from the Pilbara. In FY24, PPA facilitated over 7700 vessel visits, primarily on the Pilbara-China iron ore route.

By shifting to low-carbon fuels such as ammonia, WA has potential to reduce shipping emissions from more than nine million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year to under 560,000 tonnes, representing a 94 per cent decrease.

The ‘Pilbara Clean Fuel Bunkering Hub’ roadmap explores the establishment of the first clean fuel bunkering hub in Australia.

WA Ports Minister Stephen Dawson described the roadmap as “a pivotal step forward for Western Australia’s clean energy future”.

“By enabling clean fuel bunkering in the Pilbara, we are helping global shipping reduce emissions while unlocking new economic and industrial opportunities for the state,” Dawson said.

“If we are to reach net-zero targets by 2050, all sectors of the economy have a role to play.”

To support the roadmap’s delivery, PPA is working with industry partners to progress several integrated workstreams to guide safe, efficient and commercially viable clean fuel bunkering covering infrastructure, regulation, supply, demand, safety, economics, and stakeholder engagement.

A potential trial at the Port of Port Hedland is also being evaluated for 2026.

“As the world transitions to cleaner energy, we’re investing in the infrastructure and partnerships that will make clean fuel bunkering a reality – right here on our doorstep,” Pilbara Member of the Legislative Assembly Kevin Michel said.

“This strategy positions our ports at the forefront of global sustainability efforts.”

