WA home to world-class mining university

Curtin University has maintained its position as the second-best education institution for mineral and mining engineering in the world, just falling short of Colorado School of Mines in the US.

The 2023 QS World University Rankings by Subject evaluated over 1594 universities in 54 academic disciplines and five broad subject areas. Universities were ranked based on research citations, research impact, and global surveys of employers and academics.

The results make Curtin University the top mining education institute in Australia – a position it has held for seven years.

The recently published report revealed that Curtin secured a ranking in 29 specialised fields, with 19 of them ranked within the top 200 globally. The university ranked in the top 40 in five subject areas globally, with mineral and mining engineering coming in second, geology at 26, geophysics at 29, earth and marine sciences at 33, and petroleum engineering at 36.

Additionally, Curtin earned four top-100 subject rankings, including civil and structural engineering.

Curtin University vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne expressed her delight at the institution’s success.

“For seven years in a row, Curtin’s mineral and mining engineering fields remain the top Australian university and the second-ranked university across the globe,” Hayne said.

“The university’s results also skyrocketed in the national rankings across four subjects, with geophysics moving into second position in Australia, earth and marine sciences into third position.”

Curtin University has locations across WA, and in South-East Asia and Dubai.

The university last month created the Resources Technology and Critical Minerals hub, an initiative aiming at transforming mineral research outputs into commercial products and services.

Curtin received a share of $242 million in government funding in order to develop the research commercialisation hub.

“The initiative is vital to ensure the momentum between research and commercialisation is strong so we can address critical mineral supply issues while maximising economic benefits,” Curtin deputy vice-chancellor, research, Chris Moran said.