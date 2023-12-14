WA Government steps in to keep Alcoa jobs

Alcoa Wagerup alumina refinery in Western Australia. Image: Alcoa

The Western Australian Government has issued a conditional exemption for Alcoa under section 6 of the Environmental Protection Act 1986 to protect local jobs and ensure environmental standard compliance.

Alcoa’s mining and refinery activities have been managed through a 60-year-old state agreement, but all other resources projects in WA are regulated through the Environmental Protection Act 1986 and the Mining Act 1978.

To bring regulate Alcoa’s activities under the same Acts would require Alcoa to cease activities immediately while the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) assesses the activities – something that would put thousands of jobs at risk.

Alcoa currently employs over 4000 Western Australians and 1700 contractors across its bauxite mines and alumina refineries in WA.

The exemption allows Alcoa to continue mining operations if the EPA determines an assessment is required, while imposing strict controls on Alcoa’s activities.

“Every project in WA should be subject to the same rigorous environmental approval system, but legacy issues mean Alcoa is yet to move to contemporary approvals,” WA Premier Roger Cook said.

“Alcoa is a major employer and contributes significantly to our regional economies, so it’s important we safeguard local jobs while this transition to a modern approvals framework takes place.”

Alcoa has welcomed the decision.

“We are absolutely focused on operating in line with these new requirements and evolving community expectations,” Alcoa vice president operations for Australia Matt Reed said.

“They mean we can continue to build on our 60 years of economic value creation, employment, and community support in WA while transitioning to more contemporary approvals.”

The exemption conditions will limit the physical areas that Alcoa can explore, clear, and mine in and will require Alcoa to report regularly to the WA Government.

“Along with the Western Australian public, the WA Government has high expectations Alcoa meets its environmental obligations,” WA Environment Minister Reece Whitby said.

“We’ve made it clear to Alcoa that protecting Perth’s drinking water remains paramount.

“By allowing Alcoa to continue operating while limiting where it can mine, clear and explore, we are ensuring the state’s high environmental protection standards are upheld.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.