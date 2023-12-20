WA funds METS innovation

Image: Nattapol_Sritongcom/Adobe Stock

Western Australian Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael has launched a funding program to help mining equipment, technology and services (METS) companies develop new technologies for the WA mining sector.

Dubbed the METS Innovation Program and led by the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia, the program aims to broaden support for METS companies that service the local industry.

It also aims to help companies replicate the success of Portable PPB, which took home the prize for WA Innovator of the Year for its high-tech portable gold detector in November.

“Western Australia’s mining sector is world-leading, and continued research and development is critical to ensuring the state is well positioned as global supply chains transition to cleaner and more innovative solutions,” Michael said.

The $3 million funding program will match funding of up to $250,000 for eligible companies, as well as project facilitation assistance for collaborative projects.

“The METS sector plays an important part in the mining innovation lifecycle,” Michael said. “These companies can translate new knowledge created through research into the required solutions which can be readily adopted by the mining industry.

“This Innovation Program is intended to assist METS companies to develop products and services to deliver efficiencies, increase productivity and increase the competitiveness of the WA mining sector, as well as open new international markets for their products.”

