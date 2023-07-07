WA drives mining culture change

The Western Australian Government will launch The Mining Industry Summit: Driving Respect in August, bring together leaders from across industries to drive cultural change across the mining sector.

The summit is part of the Western Australian Government’s response to the Enough is Enough (EIE) report published in June 2022.

The report looked into sexual harassment against women in the fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) industry and laid down a series of 24 recommendations to combat workplace sexual misconduct.

It is hoped that by bringing together company boards, mine management, health and safety representatives, supervisors and safety professionals, leaders attending the summit will have an opportunity to listen and take action on making workplaces safer and more respectful.

The summit will host keynote speakers including former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins AO, international workplace culture expert Dr Dean Laplonge and Australian organisational behaviour and leadership development expert Professor Sharon Parker.

“The Mining Industry Summit: Driving Respect is one of the important steps we are taking to help tackle workplace harassment and discrimination in the mining sector,” Industrial Relations Minister Bill Johnston said.

“While the resources sector has made significant progress on changing workplace culture, the State Government acknowledges there is more work to be done.

“We welcome the mining industry’s commitment to work alongside the State Government in driving cultural and legislative change to better educate WA’s existing and future workforce.”

The Mining Industry Summit: Driving Respect will be held on August 1 at Optus Stadium, Perth.