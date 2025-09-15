WA aims to cut approval red tape

The Pilbara region of Western Australia. Image: electra/shutterstock.com

The Western Australian Government has rolled out three initiatives to streamline and modernise mining approvals in the state.

The initiatives are part of the Government’s Fast-Tracking Mining Approvals Strategy, which focuses on reducing duplication, enhancing regulatory efficiency and improving the overall user experience for industry stakeholders.

A key initiative of the strategy is the Eligible Mining Activity (EMA) framework. Following a successful trial, the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration (DMPE) said it will now implement the framework more broadly.

Designed to streamline approvals for low-risk mining activities, the framework enables the department to focus its resources on more complex or higher-risk applications.

In addition to the EMA framework, the WA Government introduced the Mining Development and Closure Proposal (MDCP) and the new Approvals Statement framework.

The MDCP combines the Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan into a single document at the project approval stage, reducing duplication and focusing on the key information needed to assess a project.

Requirements are scaled to the size and risk of the activity, making the process more efficient and fit for purpose, according to the Government.

The Approvals Statements will serve as a single source for all approved mining activities across tenements. They will outline the corresponding approval conditions, closure outcomes for each operation and the review date for the Mine Closure Plan.

The WA Government said these changes will create efficiencies for industry and DMPE in managing compliance with approval conditions, and that closure planning will remain an ongoing requirement throughout the life of a mine.

Underpinning these reforms is the second release of Resources Online, a digital platform that will support the submission, tracking and management of EMA notices and MDCPs.

WA Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said the State Government remains focused on supporting responsible growth and providing certainty to investors. The Minister said the initiatives build on the Government’s broader strategy to reduce red tape and support timely approvals without compromising environmental standards.

“We are working hard to ensure mining approvals are efficient, but not at the expense of community expectations or the interests of Traditional Owners,” Michael said.

“The (WA) Government has worked closely with peak industry organisations to shape these reforms, and their strong support reinforces our shared commitment to best practice regulation and sustainable growth.”

