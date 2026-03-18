Vulcan’s Lionheart heads to production

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Vulcan Energy has secured a key regulatory milestone for its Lionheart lithium project in Germany, moving the company closer to first production.

The Perth-based company has been granted its first lithium production licence for the $3.9 billion flagship project, marking the first such approval in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field (URVBF) and the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Vulcan has been backed by investments from Hancock Prospecting and Gina Rinehart’s initial 2021 investment in Vulcan was her first foray into lithium.

Hancock Prospecting and its subsidiaries reduced their stake in the company to below 5 per cent following partial participation in share placements in December, 2025, after its investment share had reached around 7.5 per cent earlier.

The licence, designated LiThermEx, covers Vulcan’s Insheim geothermal production permit area, which is already producing renewable heat and power.

The approval is valid for an initial six-year period, with plans to extend it to align with the project’s estimated 30-year life.

Lionheart is an integrated lithium and renewable energy project targeting production of 24,000 tonnes per annum of lithium hydroxide monohydrate, enough to supply approximately 500,000 electric vehicle batteries each year.

The project will also generate around 275 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of renewable power and 560GWh of renewable heat annually for local consumers.

The milestone further de-risks the project, which is already fully funded and under construction following a financing package secured in December 2025.

Vulcan managing director and chief executive officer Cris Moreno said the approval represents a significant step forward for both the company and Europe’s broader battery supply chain ambitions.

“Securing the first lithium production licence within the Lionheart Project marks another important milestone, and we thank the mining authority in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate for their excellent and timely collaboration during this process,” he said.

“This first lithium production permit sits alongside the €2.2 billion ($3.9b) funding package which underpins construction activities under way.

Vulcan plans to secure additional lithium production licences across the broader Lionheart project area, as it works towards a targeted start of commercial production in 2028.

The project is positioned as a cornerstone of Europe’s push for secure, domestic critical mineral supply, leveraging geothermal brines and Vulcan’s proprietary VULSORB technology to produce battery-grade lithium with a low carbon footprint.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.