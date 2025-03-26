Victory Metals confirms gallium production

Image: HTGanzo/stock.adobe.com

Victory Metals has successfully produced gallium in its final mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) product from the North Stanmore project in Western Australia.

The final MREC product from North Stanmore contains 358 grams per tonne (g/t) of gallium oxide, which Victory said positions the project as one of the most advanced gallium projects in Australia.

The element was successfully recovered using a low-capex leaching process alongside rare earth elements, requiring no additional processing stages.

“This is a landmark milestone, not just for Victory but for Australia’s position in the global critical minerals landscape,” Victory chief executive officer and executive director Brendan Clark said.

“To our knowledge, we are the first Australian company to confirm the successful recovery of gallium in a final MREC product — and that puts us in a league of our own.”

Considered a critical mineral in Australia, gallium is used in semiconductors, AI (artificial intelligence) chips, defence systems and next-generation communications.

Amid the recent restriction of gallium product exports by China, the demand has risen for secure western-aligned supply chains. Clark said Victory offers a potential solution.

“The successful recovery of gallium in our MREC further strengthens the commercial appeal of the MREC and sets Victory apart globally,” Clark said.

Victory has appointed ALS Metallurgy in Perth to undertake bulk MREC testwork to optimise gallium recovery while maintaining high heavy rare earth distribution.

MEC Mining is responsible for updating Victory’s North Stanmore mineral resource estimate so it includes gallium, with the results expected within four weeks. Victory aims to incorporate these findings into an updated scoping study.

With terbium also facing export restrictions from China, Victory’s MREC – which already contains dysprosium and terbium – offers a strategic mix of high-value critical minerals.

“We’re advancing discussions with downstream partners across technology, defence, and energy sectors who recognise the importance of diversified supply,” Clark said.