Victory Metals assembles ‘world-class’ rare earth leadership team

A drill rig in action at Victory Metals’ North Stanmore project in WA. Image: Victory Metals

Victory Metals has appointed a number of rare earths experts to drive further development of the company’s North Stanmore project in Western Australia.

The appointments, described by the company as “outstanding”, include Ken Baxter, Scott Atkinson, Dr Ludovic Dumée and Peter Hedley, who will join technical director Professor Ken Collerson and chief technical officer Dean O’Keefe.

Newly recruited technical leaders will help Victory create a “market-leading team” with proven capability to fast track North Stanmore.

This elite group, the company said, brings decades of hands-on operational, development, discovery, and sustainable process water expertise in rare earths and critical minerals, providing Victory Metals with unmatched depth to advance toward commercialisation.

The team combines decades of experience, including discovery and geology, operational commissioning of Tier-1 assets and full rare earth project delivery.

Baxter joins with more than 35 years’ experience and has an impressive track record in hydrometallurgical and base-metal projects, with Atkinson a highly regarded metallurgical specialist and process engineer with deep expertise in the global rare earths market.

Dumée and Hedley bring similar high-profile knowledge of the rare earths sector to the North Stanmore team as globally recognised experts in advanced water treatment and over 40 years’ of international mineral processing experience respectively.

“We have the right people, with the right experience, at exactly the right time for Australia’s critical minerals future. I could not be more excited about what this team will deliver for our shareholders, for Western Australia, and for secure, ethical heavy rare earth supply chains globally,” Victory Metals executive director Brendan Clark said.

