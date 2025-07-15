Victory gets greenlight to engage US Government agencies

Image: Vittaya_25/stock.adobe.com

Victory Metals has received approval from the US Government’s system for award management, paving the way for the rare earths company to directly engage with US federal agencies.

Following an in-depth vetting process by multiple US Government departments such as the Defence Logistics Agency, Victory is now able to participate in strategic procurement, funding, and partnership programs under US federal governance.

The approval will allow Victory to engage with the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the Department of Defence (DoD) and other US federal departments, as well as US Government contractors and affiliated supply chain partners under initiatives such as the Defence Production Act 1950.

It will also provide Victory with access to US Government-backed funding, including the letter of interest from EXIM for up to $US190 million ($289 million) announced in April.

“Being approved to engage directly with the US Government particularly the Department of Defence is a significant outcome for Victory,” Victory Metals chief executive officer and executive director Brendan Clark said.

“It is the result of a highly scrutinised process that confirms our legitimacy, compliance, and strategic alignment with allied supply chain priorities.

“This validation opens the door to long term partnerships with the world’s most powerful institutions. It positions Victory as a credible, secure, and ready supplier of the rare earths and critical minerals that underpin defence, energy, and future technologies.”

Victory securing US Federal Government approval comes as the company is developing the North Stanmore heavy rare earth element project in Western Australia.

Known as one of the world’s largest clay hosted heavy rare earth discoveries, North Stanmore is highly prospective for heavy rare earths such as dysposium and terbium, as well as scandium, hafnium, and gallium – all of which are named critical minerals in Australia.

Clark said demand for rare earths like dysprosium and terbium, as well as scandium and hafnium are forecast to increase due to being critical components in the defence industry.

“The company will now accelerate US engagement, including further discussions with the DoD, EXIM, and downstream partners,” Clark said.

