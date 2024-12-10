Victoria greenlights two mineral sands projects

Mineral sands. Image: lainen/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government has granted ministerial approval to two mineral sands projects, marking the first time such projects have been given the green light since 2008.

Victorian Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny has signed off on the environment effects statement (EES) for VHM’s Goschen rare earth and mineral sands project and WIM Resources’ Avonbank mineral sands project.

The EES process is known as Victoria’s most strict environmental assessment level. It outlines the potential impacts the proposed development may have on the environment.

“It’s crucial that we balance development with the environment and these approvals put in place safeguards to protect the environment, including vulnerable species and habitats,” Kilkenny said.

The granting of an ESS marks a major milestone for both projects, which are set to create over 1000 jobs in regional Victoria and unlock critical minerals essential for renewable energy infrastructure, electric vehicles and everyday technology.

“We’re developing a new critical minerals industry for Victoria – providing the essential minerals we need for our renewable energy transition, and new opportunities and benefits for our state,” Victorian Energy and Resources Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said.

VHM welcomed its EES, saying it will help fast-track investment discussions and develop strategic partnerships as it progresses towards Goschen’s final investment decision. Goschen is expected to inject $2 billion into the Swan Hill region’s economy.

“This recommendation is the result of extensive technical, environmental, and social studies conducted over several years and follows a rigorous evaluation process,” VHM chief executive officer (CEO) Ron Douglas said. “It is a momentous outcome for all parties involved.

“On behalf of the VHM board I wish to thank the Hon. Sonya Kilkenny and other key decision-making authorities involved in the outcome of the Goschen EES assessment … I am looking forward to progressing the project through its next stages to FID, development and ultimate production.”

WIM echoed similar sentiments, saying that Avonbank is expected to generate $15 billion in gross revenue across Victoria’s various industries and inject $3.5 billion into the Wimmera region’s economy.

“We would like to thank the community, our team and stakeholders involved in the EES process over the past five years,” WIM CEO Eddy Wu said.

“WIM will continue to work closely with stakeholders, including the local community, as we bring Avonbank towards production. Our work on the Avonbank demonstration trial shows that mining and agriculture can successfully co-exist, for the betterment of the region.

“WIM remains committed to driving the project forward and working with stakeholders to ensure the local and regional benefits are realised.”

Both projects still require an approved mining licence and mine work plan, which will involve VHM and WIM consulting with the local community, as well as approval from the Federal Government under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

