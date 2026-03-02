Victoria eyes global antimony edge with new processing push

Heathcote, Victoria. Image: arliftatoz2205/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government has unveiled a program to boost the state’s critical mineral processing capacity, with the aim to improve the state’s global competitiveness in the growing antimony sector.

Home to Australia’s largest antimony deposit and the nation’s only currently operating mine at Costerfield, the government said it is looking at ways to boost capabilities with the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility in collaboration with industry, researchers and universities.

The Advancing Antimony Grants program offers a share of $1 million for proposals to get Victorian antimony processing off the ground to assist in the global supply of critical minerals used in electronics, batteries and defence technologies.

This follows the approval of exploration works at Southern Cross Gold’s Sunday Creek project near Kilmore last year, one of the state’s most significant gold and antimony deposits.

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) welcomed the initiative and said it could give Victoria a foothold into global markets.

“This gives Victoria – as the only state currently producing antimony – huge potential to supply expanding global markets with a significant quantity of this critical mineral by developing a processing hub,” the MCA said.

“MCA Victoria has been advocating for research and development of critical minerals pilot processing plants, building on our advocacy for supportive policy settings to grow regional jobs and support local communities.”

Research by the Geological Survey of Victoria suggests Central Victoria has larger antimony resources than previously believed, with the expansion of industry part of the government’s Critical Minerals Roadmap to help drive the development of both industry and job creation.

“Victoria is ready to seize the opportunity of antimony processing, strengthening our local manufacturing industry and giving Victoria a strategic edge in global supply chains,” Resources Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said.

“Building an antimony processing industry here in Victoria means more secure, high‑quality jobs for regional communities.”

Antimony mining in Victoria currently employs 278 people, with the government looking to double this if materials were processed locally.

The Victorian Government’s Advancing Antimony Grants program will be open for applications in April.

