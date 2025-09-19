VHM secures federal approval for Goschen project

The Goschen project in Victoria. Image: VHM

VHM has secured formal approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act) for its flagship Goschen rare earths and mineral sands project in northwest Victoria.

Federal approval marks a major regulatory milestone, following the successful completion of the project’s Environmental Effects Statement in December 2024 and the granting of a mining licence by Resources Victoria in April 2025.

The decision confirms that the Goschen project meets federal environmental standards and enables VHM to progress to final design, construction planning and operational readiness.

The approval follows extensive environmental assessment and public consultation, and with both State and Federal approvals now in place, VHM is positioned to advance the project towards development.

The project is expected to produce high-grade rare earths, including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, along with heavy minerals such as zircon, rutile and ilmenite. VHM is also continuing to advance financing and offtake agreements in support of a final investment decision (FID).

“Securing EPBC approval is a critical step in de-risking the Goschen project and demonstrates our commitment to responsible development,” VHM chief executive officer Ron Douglas said.

“With federal environmental approvals now in place, we are expecting the last of the state and local council approvals processes to be concluded in the upcoming months.

“VHM will continue to engage with stakeholders, including local communities, regulators, and potential partners, as it progresses toward FID and commencement of development in 2026.”

VHM will now focus on finalising its work plan, completing strategic offtake agreements and financing, and commencing front-end engineering and design studies ahead of an FID.

The company recently signed a non-binding letter of interest (LOI) with Mitsui & Co for the potential supply of 40 per cent of heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) from Goschen.

The non-binding LOI with the Japanese multinational outlines the groundwork for a future agreement between the two companies.

If proceeded, Mitsui would purchase 40 per cent of VHM’s HMC production over an initial three-year term starting from the commencement of production.