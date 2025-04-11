VHM paves pathway to production

VHM goschen project

VHM’s flagship Goschen rare earths and mineral sands project has been granted a mining licence by Resources Victoria.

The licence will enable VHM to explore for minerals and build mining facilities to advance Goschen in line with the Victorian Government’s Critical Minerals Roadmap.

With both the mining licence and Environment Effects Statement (EES) approved, the Goschen project is on track for first production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“The approval of the Goschen mining licence is the latest significant milestone for VHM and further de-risks the project as we target a final investment decision (FID),” VHM chief executive officer Ron Douglas said.

“For shareholders of the company and potential financiers, this is a critical approval in the ongoing process of advancing Goschen through development and into production.

“VHM will now continue working towards finalising important financing and offtake agreements, as well as securing the remaining approvals we require.”

Having acquired 100 per cent land ownership, VHM aims to build a shallow-pit mine alongside a conventional processing flowsheet, gaining access to dual revenue streams through its rare earths and heavy minerals products.

Goschen boasts a unique orebody of both light (neodymium and praseodymium) and heavy (dysprosium and terbium) rare earths, alongside heavy minerals such as zircon and titanium.

VHM is conducting an independent technical, environmental and social due diligence review to support project financing. Securing offtake and financing partners will enable VHM to make an FID on the Goschen project, fund and commence construction, and commence operations.

