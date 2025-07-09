Vertex goes for gold

Image: Peruphotoart/stock.adobe.com

Vertex Minerals is moving full steam ahead with its redevelopment of the Reward gold mine in New South Wales, with high-grade gold production on track to commence within weeks.

The underground mining operation has a JORC resource of 225,000 ounces at 16.7 grams per tonne (g/t) and is set to deliver ore to the recently commissioned gravity gold plant, with the first long hole stope scheduled for August.

Vertexwill target a 2075t airleg stope block grading 17.8g/t gold, with a second high-grade long hole stope brought forward to run concurrently.

“It is great to see all the elements of re-developing the underground mine and processing facility coming together so rapidly,” Vertex Minerals director Declan Franzmann said.

“The most pleasing aspect is our success in employing an incredible team of people to run the operation and all credit to management for developing great esprit de corps and a single sense of purpose as we push to full production.”

Recent milestones at Reward include completion of main access stripping, underground power installation now underway and the installation of an 11-kilovolt high-voltage transformer and substation. The system is scheduled for full power-up on July 28.

A new Aramine L350D mining loader has departed from France and expected to arrive in Orange, NSW by August 26. It will be fitted with an RCT (remote control technologies) system ahead of stoping operations.

Ventilation works are also complete, with the 110-kilowatt primary fan and fan chambers now installed to support development and future exploration.

Cable bolts have been installed for the intersection of the Lady Belmore exploration drive with first cut drilled out and ready to charge.

On the processing front, upgrades to the plant include a new DSM screen and improvements to the Gemini table, which is now delivering concentrate grades exceeding 20 per cent gold, suitable for direct on-site smelting.