Vector: The key to mine electrification

Vector has been in the electric charging infrastructure space since 2018. Image: Vector

As the mining industry moves towards net-zero targets, Vector is providing reliable software that cuts emissions and simplifies operations.

With a legacy that began in the late-1980s, Vector has long been a quiet powerhouse behind the communication systems embedded in modern vehicles.

Vector’s traditional business lies in automotive software development, continuously working closely with global car manufacturers to ensure seamless communication within and between vehicles.

Nowadays, the German-based software specialist is leveraging its longstanding experience and knowledge to bring cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to heavy industry and the mining sector.

“In 2018, we started to enter the electric charging infrastructure space,” Vector charging infrastructure business development lead Peter Guse told Australian Mining.

“That includes not only road vehicles, but also off-road and off-highway applications. It’s one of our youngest teams but also one of our fastest growing.”

Guse estimates that Vector currently supports around 90,000 global customers, with automotive clients still generating the bulk of annual revenue.

Market leader in high-stakes software

Vector provides mission-critical software and hardware solutions across various domains, including vehicle communication systems, charging infrastructure and charge station management.

The company supplies software stacks to vehicle and EV manufacturers around the world, quickly becoming a market leader in automotive communications.

On the infrastructure side, Vector develops control units for charging stations, vSECC, and software that allows operators to manage multiple charging stations through a centralised system known as vCharM.

Test and simulation tools allow engineers to verify and troubleshoot their systems pre-deployment – a critical step in maintaining reliability. Guse said this high standard of testing is what sets Vector apart.

“We are best suited for mission-critical operations,” he said. “You don’t want your car to stop on a motorway.

“Likewise, our mining clients can’t afford downtime. We bring them the same level of reliable, high-quality software that we’ve refined over decades in the automotive space.”

Vector understands mining

Vector’s entry into the mining sector is well underway. The company secured its first Australian mining contract last year, supplying charging management systems already operating on site.

The company is now working on the development of high-power charging equipment beyond 3000 kilowatts with 1500 volts and 3000 amps, supporting integration from design through to deployment.

“Mining operations are project-based and highly customised,” Guse said. “That means every site is different. We provide hands-on support throughout implementation and offer 24–7 monitoring once the system is live.”

Vector has also played an important role in standardising electric charging since 2009. The company’s experience, combined with first-hand access to evolving standards, has positioned it at the forefront of megawatt charging solutions – a game-changer for large-scale equipment.

“For heavy machinery that requires large batteries and minimal downtime, our systems deliver extremely short charging times with very high charging power,” Guse said. “We will take this a step further with our new controller for Megawatt Charging System, which is already available on the market.”

As the mining industry increasingly adopts decarbonisation, the sector’s unique challenges and demands necessitate Vector’s capabilities and drive for sustainability.

“It was impressive for us to learn how committed the Australian mining sector is to decarbonisation,” Guse said.

“These companies have a high level of technical expertise and are very motivated to drive electrification. That makes them ideal partners.

“Mining customers are highly competent and have very specific requirements. Having a partner who understands both the technology and the industry is key. We’re excited to be part of that.”

Powering the road to net-zero

Though Vector’s specialty remains in software, its roadmap is broadening. The company continues to strengthen its hardware offerings, particularly where software-enabled solutions demand robust integration.

The company’s long-term vision is clear: enable customers to operate more simply, reliably and sustainably.

“Our mission is to simplify the complexity for our customers,” Guse said. “We want to deliver solutions that just work.

“The connection between the energy sector and vehicle sector is key to electrification and it needs to be driven by software. We’re proud to be driving that transition in Australia and beyond.”

From enabling automotive decarbonisation to now helping mines cut emissions and streamline operations, Vector is playing a growing role in global efforts to reach net-zero.

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.