Vast lake to fill the void at Hazelwood

Image: Tom Fenske/stock.adobe.com

A massive lake almost the size of Sydney Harbour is at the heart of a draft rehabilitation plan for the former Hazelwood coal mine and power plant in Victoria.

Under the plan, the mine pit would be filled with water to create a man-made lake measuring over 21km2. This would then be surrounded by farmland, an industrial zone, conservation areas, and public access spaces.

Site owner Engie, which was required to develop the plan as part of its responsibilities when closing the mine in 2017, said new water body is the best way to stabilise the area for long-term public use.

“A full lake and associated works would create geotechnically stable landforms that ensure the mine void remains safe, stable, and sustainable,” the Engie plan document stated. “(It will ensure) a reduced risk of fire, and protect the Morwell township and adjacent key infrastructure.”

Engie said lake surface will sit at 45m above sea level. Water will be accessed from natural sources, consistent with licensing and commercial agreements.

The rehabilitation strategy is open for public consultation until August 31.

Engie is also preparing a separate Environmental Effects Statement on its proposed rehabilitation plans for the Hazelwood site. This, together with the community feedback, will be used to assess the plan under the State Government’s existing resources, water and planning provisions.

The plan will also need to adhere to the Latrobe Valley Regional Rehabilitation Strategy.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.