US-Iran conflict highlights opportunities for Australian battery metals supply

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The US-Iran conflict has begun to tighten sulphur shipments in the Middle East, according to a report, which may provide an opportunity for Australian critical mineral producers to have a hand in providing a diversified supply chain.

With the Middle East responsible for around a quarter (24 per cent) of global sulphur production, the region remains a “linchpin” in the supply of this niche yet critical commodity, with the ongoing conflict potentially set to expose supply chain flaws.

Sulphur is used to produce sulphuric acid, a key input in processing critical minerals such as copper and nickel. In mining, the acid is primarily used in leaching to dissolve metals from ore for recovery.

“While we expect a short-lived conflict to moderate risks, a sustained sulphur crunch would leave India’s upcoming fertiliser window, Africa’s copper and Indonesia’s nickel production among the most exposed,” the BMI outlook for battery metals report said.

“Should the conflict prove prolonged, the potential for far-reaching second-order effects across the fertiliser and battery metals markets will only intensify.”

The opportunity for Australian producers, therefore, is great.

Australia is already promoting cross-country collaboration with critical minerals agreements with the likes of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with key critical minerals projects across the country also receiving international backing.

Ardea Resources’ Goongarrie project, for example, has received $1 billion in non-binding funding support from US and Australian agencies for its nickel-cobalt project in Western Australia.

In addition, Australia is reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier through talks in Tokyo – further emphasising the importance of international collaboration in securing long-term supply chains.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum, Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King emphasised Australia’s position.

“My message today is clear. Australia remains a trusted, long-term and, most importantly, stable energy and resources partner for countries in the Indo-Pacific region,” she said.

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